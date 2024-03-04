Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 6,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRNA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.82.

Moderna Stock Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $95.06 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $163.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $1.33. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 68.84%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Arpa Garay sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $44,183.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,074.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,604 shares of company stock valued at $11,083,220 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

