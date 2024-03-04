Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268,647 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $667,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 5.9% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 513,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,679 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Finally, Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in Bank OZK by 12.1% in the third quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 235,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 25,404 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OZK opened at $43.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. Bank OZK has a one year low of $30.72 and a one year high of $52.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.26.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $407.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.54 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 30.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 25.89%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James raised shares of Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank OZK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

