Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 90,842 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in International Paper were worth $3,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 2,281.8% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in International Paper by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $35.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 225.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $242,764. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

