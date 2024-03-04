Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stock Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 91.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 130,762 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $2,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in LPL Financial by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total value of $9,277,457.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kabir Sethi sold 1,300 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.50, for a total value of $346,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,292.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.64.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

Shares of LPLA opened at $266.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.03 and its 200-day moving average is $234.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $271.11.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.79%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

