Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Eaton by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,814,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 18,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after buying an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 180,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,537,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $293.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $155.38 and a 1 year high of $294.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 42.89%.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total transaction of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,427.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,593,380.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,942 shares of company stock valued at $7,108,707. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $220.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

Eaton Profile

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

