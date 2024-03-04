Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,534 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE WY opened at $34.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.43.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 10.93%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $31,908.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,096,843.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 33,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total value of $1,124,450.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,347.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,451,214. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

