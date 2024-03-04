Bank of Nova Scotia Grows Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $258,792,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 536.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 447,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,994,000 after purchasing an additional 377,309 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,372,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,447,721,000 after purchasing an additional 294,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 17.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,396,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $966,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,143 shares during the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total value of $3,694,339.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $980.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $893.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $795.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.14. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $625.97 and a 1 year high of $983.14.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.05 by $0.28. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens raised their target price on W.W. Grainger from $775.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $925.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $864.44.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

