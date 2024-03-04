Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.09 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.10% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ITB. Mariner LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 13,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Price Performance

BATS:ITB opened at $109.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a one year low of $31.19 and a one year high of $46.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.02.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

