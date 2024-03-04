Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.15 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,579 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLR Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $120.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $79.04 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.57.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 24.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DFS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Discover Financial Services

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Discover Financial Services news, CFO John Greene sold 35,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $3,748,193.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,980,233.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.