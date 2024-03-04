Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.23 Million Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,709 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $220,230,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the fourth quarter worth about $215,893,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 75.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,548,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,324 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1,232.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,365,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 677.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on CAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.07.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CAH stock opened at $113.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.80. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.53 and a 12-month high of $114.88.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.74%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

