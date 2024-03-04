Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.40 Million Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 20.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,601 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Global Payments by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.92.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $130.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.05 and a 52 week high of $141.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.89 and its 200 day moving average is $122.83. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.96.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.46%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.