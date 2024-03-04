Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.43 Million Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 206.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,337 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eastman Chemical during the second quarter worth $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eastman Chemical by 134.0% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $87.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.87. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $68.89 and a twelve month high of $91.38.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

