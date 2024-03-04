Bank of Nova Scotia Has $2.91 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 123.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,589 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.24.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total transaction of $962,812.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.32, for a total value of $962,812.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,400,368.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,898 shares of company stock worth $60,878,879 in the last ninety days. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $314.60 on Monday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $338.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $293.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,242.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

