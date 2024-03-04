Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $2.24 Million in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 351,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned about 0.08% of Under Armour at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $34,371,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Under Armour by 62.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,291,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031,096 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Under Armour in the third quarter valued at $6,600,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 45.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,300,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 212.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,216,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 827,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

Under Armour Stock Down 0.5 %

UA opened at $8.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.64. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.86 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

