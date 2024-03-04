Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 28.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,543 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,138,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $268.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $259.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.58. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.01. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.