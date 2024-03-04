Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stock Holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,353 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Yum China were worth $3,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUMC. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Yum China by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Yum China by 817.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Yum China in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Yum China from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum China presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.63.

Yum China Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $42.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.90. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $64.70.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Yum China’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform, which sells electronics, home and kitchen accessories, and other general merchandise, as well as fried rice, steak, and pasta; and offers online food deliver services.

