Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 15,227 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 81.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,903 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,227 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the first quarter worth $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 40.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 490 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the second quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.47.

NetApp Trading Up 18.2 %

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $105.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.77 and a 200-day moving average of $81.98. The stock has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.73 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,566.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total transaction of $77,954.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,566.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock valued at $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.