Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 7,700 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 184.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 696,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,535,000 after acquiring an additional 451,350 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 147,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 11.5% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,691,000 after acquiring an additional 6,585 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 66.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 405,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,174,000 after buying an additional 161,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 672.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after buying an additional 20,251 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Axon Enterprise Stock Up 2.2 %
NASDAQ AXON opened at $314.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $261.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $175.37 and a one year high of $318.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.63 and a beta of 0.93.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise
In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $495,767.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,083,939.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 1,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total transaction of $495,767.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 347,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,083,939.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.46, for a total value of $455,214.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 228,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,992,915.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,152 shares of company stock valued at $9,860,454. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Axon Enterprise
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
