Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Position in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 99,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,100,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 49.2% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,328,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,939,000 after purchasing an additional 767,961 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth $8,081,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Clearway Energy by 751.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 286,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 252,548 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd raised its position in Clearway Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 5,246,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,619,000 after acquiring an additional 204,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clearway Energy by 899.1% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 102,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.94% of the company’s stock.

CWEN opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.72. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Clearway Energy ( NYSE:CWEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.45 million. Clearway Energy had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 1.80%. Clearway Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 236.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.33.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

