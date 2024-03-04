Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases Shares of 147,103 TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 147,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 382.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2,137.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.18 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. TechnipFMC plc has a 1-year low of $12.04 and a 1-year high of $22.97.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 166.68%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTI. BNP Paribas cut shares of TechnipFMC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.74.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

