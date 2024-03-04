Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,023 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TTWO. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Shares of TTWO opened at $150.34 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.39 and a fifty-two week high of $171.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.02). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 26.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 20,701 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.01, for a total value of $3,270,965.01. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 322,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,900,235.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,504 shares of company stock valued at $4,969,118 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

