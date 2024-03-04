Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.

Bank of South Carolina Price Performance

NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.30 on Monday. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Bank of South Carolina alerts:

Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of South Carolina

Bank of South Carolina Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,485 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 11.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 37.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 23.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of South Carolina by 14.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. 6.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of South Carolina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of South Carolina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.