Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the bank’s stock.
NASDAQ BKSC opened at $12.30 on Monday. Bank of South Carolina has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.45. The firm has a market cap of $67.16 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.57.
Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The bank reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bank of South Carolina had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 21.07%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter.
Bank of South Carolina Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bank of South Carolina that provides a range of financial products and services primarily in Charleston, Berkeley, and Dorchester counties of South Carolina. Its deposits include non-interest-bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
