Barclays Cuts WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $1.50

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $8.00 to $1.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

WW has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on WW International from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on WW International in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.43.

WW International Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

Shares of NASDAQ WW opened at $3.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. WW International has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $267.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.82.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new position in WW International in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in WW International by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WW International in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

