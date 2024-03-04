Barclays Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $310.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autodesk from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $272.44.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $264.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $188.38 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total value of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,047,548.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.28, for a total transaction of $132,154.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,047,548.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 5,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,285,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,349,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

