Barings BDC, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.26 (NYSE:BBDC)

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th.

Barings BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Barings BDC has a payout ratio of 89.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Barings BDC to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.7%.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Barings BDC stock opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $9.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Barings BDC ( NYSE:BBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Barings BDC had a net margin of 44.26% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $75.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barings BDC

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDC. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Barings BDC by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Barings BDC by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 99,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 8.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings BDC by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

