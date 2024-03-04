Beachbody (BODY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Beachbody (NYSE:BODY – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.25) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Beachbody Stock Down 2.0 %

BODY stock opened at $8.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.22. Beachbody has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 79,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 243,333 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 60,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Beachbody by 642.0% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 237,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 205,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beachbody in a report on Friday, January 5th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Beachbody in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Beachbody Company Profile

The Beachbody Company, Inc operates as a health and wellness platform that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs.

