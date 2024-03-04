Berenberg Bank Lowers Relx (NYSE:RELX) to Hold

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Relx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

RELX stock opened at $43.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.57. Relx has a 12-month low of $30.04 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.526 per share. This is a positive change from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Relx by 27.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,648 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Relx during the second quarter worth about $23,448,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Relx by 80.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,185,000 after acquiring an additional 684,048 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $21,983,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Relx during the fourth quarter worth about $14,608,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

