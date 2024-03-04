BioLife Solutions, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (NASDAQ:BLFS)

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 1st. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioLife Solutions’ current full-year earnings is ($0.26) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for BioLife Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of BLFS opened at $17.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $791.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.66. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.92 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $44,279.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 439,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,372,673.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other BioLife Solutions news, CFO Troy Wichterman sold 2,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total transaction of $40,542.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Greef Roderick De sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $44,279.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 439,897 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,673.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,654 shares of company stock worth $229,244 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 1,038.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,401,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,002 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the third quarter worth $9,335,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $123,217,000 after acquiring an additional 522,912 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 45.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,560,137 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 486,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,415,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,953,000 after purchasing an additional 311,913 shares during the period. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

