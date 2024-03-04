BMO Capital Markets Cuts Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Price Target to C$175.00

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$190.00 to C$175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KXS. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kinaxis presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$199.44.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kinaxis

Kinaxis Trading Up 6.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinaxis

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$149.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.56, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$129.13 and a 1 year high of C$191.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$154.56 and its 200-day moving average price is C$153.04.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 6,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.44, for a total value of C$1,007,714.28. In other news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 6,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$155.44, for a total value of C$1,007,714.28. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 5,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$152.64, for a total value of C$899,195.17. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,393 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,513. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kinaxis

(Get Free Report)

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.