BMO Capital Markets Cuts NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target to C$15.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NFI. CIBC boosted their price target on NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. ATB Capital raised shares of NFI Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 target price on shares of NFI Group and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of NFI Group from a speculative rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NFI Group has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.58.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$12.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55. NFI Group has a 1-year low of C$7.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.47, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.35.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

