BMO Capital Markets Raises Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $293.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from $232.00 to $293.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upped their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $272.44.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of ADSK opened at $264.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Autodesk has a one year low of $188.38 and a one year high of $279.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $249.94 and a 200 day moving average of $226.02.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,112,192. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,107,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,282,629 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autodesk

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

