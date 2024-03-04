BMO Capital Markets Raises Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$110.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ – Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$90.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$106.00 to C$100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$97.82.

Shares of TSE CNQ opened at C$97.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$86.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01. Canadian Natural Resources has a 52 week low of C$67.13 and a 52 week high of C$98.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 59.51%.

In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$97,204.88. In other news, Senior Officer Trevor Wagil sold 1,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$86.33, for a total value of C$97,204.88. Also, Senior Officer Erin Louise Lunn sold 2,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.55, for a total transaction of C$249,193.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 427,656 shares of company stock worth $37,793,044. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

