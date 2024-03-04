BMO Capital Markets Raises George Weston (TSE:WN) Price Target to C$185.00

George Weston (TSE:WN – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$172.00 to C$185.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of George Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$177.00 to C$187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$205.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$216.00 to C$218.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$213.00 to C$222.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of George Weston from C$184.00 to C$179.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$201.00.

George Weston stock opened at C$179.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$170.81 and its 200 day moving average price is C$160.73. George Weston has a 1 year low of C$144.41 and a 1 year high of C$184.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.713 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total transaction of C$1,814,055.00. In related news, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$181.41, for a total transaction of C$1,814,055.00. Also, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 79,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$144.88, for a total transaction of C$11,474,503.92. Insiders have acquired 8,500 shares of company stock worth $1,284,263 over the last three months. Company insiders own 58.47% of the company’s stock.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

