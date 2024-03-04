Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$299.85.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BYD shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$300.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$290.00 to C$348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Boyd Group Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$285.00 to C$306.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

TSE:BYD opened at C$311.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.10. Boyd Group Services has a one year low of C$201.73 and a one year high of C$324.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$292.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$264.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.54, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.58%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

