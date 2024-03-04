BrainsWay (BWAY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrainsWay Price Performance

NASDAQ:BWAY opened at $6.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $109.03 million, a P/E ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 1.22. BrainsWay has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $7.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrainsWay

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BrainsWay during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWAY shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James cut shares of BrainsWay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

BrainsWay Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

