BRC (BRCC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BRC Price Performance

Shares of BRCC opened at $4.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $873.60 million, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 0.99. BRC has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $6.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.85 per share, with a total value of $770,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,851,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,476,419.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BRC Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BRC in the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BRC in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $6,188,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter worth $6,479,000. 15.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

