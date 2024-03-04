Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCOV. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 386.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.
