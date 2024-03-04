Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BCOV. Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $2.22 on Friday. Brightcove has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $97.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 386.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,237 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences of multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a cloud-based technology for creating and managing video experiences; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology; and Brightcove Audience Insights, a business intelligence platform that provides actionable intelligence on viewers and subscribers.

