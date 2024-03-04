Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the January 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $24.53 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.16. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $25.83.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

