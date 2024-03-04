Bristow Group (VTOL) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 5th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bristow Group Stock Up 1.2 %

Bristow Group stock opened at $27.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.27 million, a PE ratio of -129.86 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.16. Bristow Group has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $31.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristow Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 293.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 183,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,000 after buying an additional 136,686 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bristow Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Bristow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristow Group by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. It primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue (SAR), medevac, ad hoc helicopter, and fixed wing transportation services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

