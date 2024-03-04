Brokerages Set Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) PT at $20.09

Shares of Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.09.

NGLOY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Anglo American from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Anglo American

Anglo American Trading Up 3.8 %

Anglo American Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.58. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

About Anglo American

(Get Free Report

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, thermal coal, steelmaking coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. The company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.