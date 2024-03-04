Brokerages Set British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) PT at GBX 399.80

Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 399.80 ($5.07).

BLND has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of British Land in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 469 ($5.95) price target for the company.

Shares of BLND stock opened at GBX 358.68 ($4.55) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. British Land has a 1-year low of GBX 287.30 ($3.64) and a 1-year high of GBX 522.30 ($6.62). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 380.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 348.67.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score bought 6,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.14) per share, for a total transaction of £25,012.80 ($31,726.03). Insiders have acquired 6,291 shares of company stock worth $2,546,609 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

