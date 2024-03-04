Brokerages Set Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Target Price at $12.79

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CARA

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Stock Up 11.7 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 229,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,307,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,962,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273,947 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,444,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 421,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 105.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 998,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 512,539 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.