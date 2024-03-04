Brokerages Set Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Target Price at $12.79

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARAGet Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,582,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,972,000 after purchasing an additional 229,507 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,307,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,962,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,954,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,845,000 after purchasing an additional 273,947 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 41.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,444,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 421,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 105.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 998,074 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 512,539 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Up 11.7 %

CARA stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA)

