Brokerages Set Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Target Price at $12.79

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.79.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
CARA stock opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $10.39.
Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.
