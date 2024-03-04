Brokerages Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Target Price at $142.71

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $142.71.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Churchill Downs from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Churchill Downs by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 78.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 24.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,380,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,830,000 after buying an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $119.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.57. Churchill Downs has a twelve month low of $106.45 and a twelve month high of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 45.43%. The firm had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

