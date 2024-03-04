Brokerages Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target at $18.00

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Everi alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EVRI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Everi

Everi Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Everi by 0.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Everi by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Everi by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Everi by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Everi by 9.0% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 11,169 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Everi has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $901.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.09.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. Everi had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.