Brokerages Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Price Target at $18.00

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Everi in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Everi from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $10.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Everi has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $19.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.76. The stock has a market cap of $901.91 million, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 2.09.
Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.99 million. Everi had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and Financial Technology Solutions.
