Brokerages Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Target Price at $380.80

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $380.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total transaction of $273,066.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.06, for a total value of $273,066.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,688,220.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total transaction of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,711 shares of company stock valued at $6,472,517. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOH opened at $387.21 on Friday. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $256.19 and a one year high of $410.00. The company has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $377.31 and a 200-day moving average of $354.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

