Brokerages Set MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) PT at $11.53

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on MorphoSys from $9.25 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on MorphoSys from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOR. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MorphoSys during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the third quarter worth about $101,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the fourth quarter worth about $26,056,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter worth about $86,000.

NASDAQ MOR opened at $17.70 on Friday. MorphoSys has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $17.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average of $9.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56.

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

