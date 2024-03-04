Brokerages Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Target Price at $37.52

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.52.

PINS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Argus raised shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of PINS opened at $36.40 on Friday. Pinterest has a one year low of $20.60 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a PE ratio of -606.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.62 million. Analysts expect that Pinterest will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total transaction of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christine Deputy sold 22,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.27, for a total value of $837,046.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 222,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,306,774.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $73,395.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,983 over the last 90 days. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pinterest by 372.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,614,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,229,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

