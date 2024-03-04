Brokerages Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Target Price at $151.57

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.57.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of QLYS opened at $167.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 0.52. Qualys has a 1-year low of $107.00 and a 1-year high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total transaction of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,892,001.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,893 shares of company stock valued at $2,059,300. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Qualys by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,858,000 after buying an additional 626,998 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,719,000 after buying an additional 197,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Qualys by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,743,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $612,751,000 after buying an additional 185,497 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter worth about $14,892,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 47.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 380,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

