Brokerages Set Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Target Price at $46.83

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.83.

ROL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

Rollins Stock Performance

NYSE ROL opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.17. Rollins has a 1 year low of $32.19 and a 1 year high of $45.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The company had revenue of $754.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. Rollins had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,068.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 10,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $410,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,054.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 2,677 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total transaction of $116,395.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $625,068.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,677 shares of company stock worth $652,896 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rollins

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,231,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,407,553,000 after purchasing an additional 211,560 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,919,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,110,147,000 after purchasing an additional 569,215 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 12,922,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $484,974,000 after purchasing an additional 189,977 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,286,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,395,000 after purchasing an additional 146,536 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,293,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $346,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,017 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

