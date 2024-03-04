Brokerages Set Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target at $135.31

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $135.31.

SPLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Splunk in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SPLK opened at $156.16 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. Splunk has a twelve month low of $82.19 and a twelve month high of $156.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,363,126 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,492,922,000 after purchasing an additional 307,552 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Splunk by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,586,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $698,724,000 after buying an additional 2,121,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth about $378,850,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Splunk by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,302,775 shares of the software company’s stock worth $198,246,000 after buying an additional 170,233 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

